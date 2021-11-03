Where to improve as a remote boss

While many employees gave good marks to their remote manager, there are still areas that can be improved upon, a staffing firm suggests.

After more than a year of remote work for many office-based employees, three-quarters (76 per cent) of respondents to a survey from Robert Half said they believe their boss is a good remote manager.

But when asked where their manager can improve, communication (29 per cent) came out on top. Robert Half recommends managers communicate with staff often. “Whether you oversee fully remote, hybrid or on-site teams, communicating openly and often will enable you to better understand and accommodate employees’ wants and needs,” it said.

Promoting work-life balance (21 per cent), giving recognition (20 per cent), encouraging career progression (18 per cent) and offering support in difficult situations (12 per cent) were noted as other areas of needed improvement.

“Despite the curveballs the pandemic has thrown, most workers feel their boss has guided them successfully, even from a distance. That says a lot about the strength, adaptability and commitment of leaders in Canada,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “Managers can build on the positive connection they’ve developed with employees while working remotely by communicating proactively, soliciting regular feedback and looking for creative ways to foster a culture that supports greater employee engagement and job satisfaction.”