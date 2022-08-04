Where the latest EV chargers will be installed

EV Week in Canada in July spurred a number of new announcements for charging stations for electric vehicles by the federal government.

In Ontario, a $765,000 investment in Peak Power Inc. to install 117 EV chargers across the province was announced.

All chargers will be available to Ontarians by March 2023. Peak Power also contributed over $840,000, bringing the total project cost to more than $1.6 million.

A total investment of more than $2.5 million in the Manitoba Motor Dealers Association and Eco-West Canada was announced to go towards the installation of up to 400 EV chargers in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The EV chargers will then be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or at facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by the end of 2023.

In Prince Edward Island, a $2 million investment was announced to help support the installation of up to 250 EV chargers across the island.

The EV chargers will then be installed in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, on streets, at workplaces or at facilities for servicing light-duty vehicle fleets by December 2023. A federal investment of $55,000 for the installation of 20 Level 2 EV chargers in Halifax. Southwest Properties Limited contributed $55,000, bringing the total project cost to $110,000.

There will be 128 EV chargers installed in British Columbia from a combined investment of $1.7 million to two organizations. All EV stations will be available to British Columbians by the winter of 2022. The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure also contributed $2.4 million, bringing the total project cost to $3.6 million.

A $3.95 million investment in Shell Canada was announced to install 79 EV chargers across 37 Shell retail locations along critical corridors between Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with the majority being open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hydro-Quebec will receive a $4.6 million investment to support the installation of up to 840 Level 2 EV chargers across Quebec. The EV chargers will then be installed in public places and on streets by March 2024.