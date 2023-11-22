Where Lordco opened its newest Alberta store

Lordco Auto Parts has opened its sixth store in Alberta. The newest one opened its doors last week in Red Deer.

Two are located in each of Edmonton and Calgary with a fifth one in Airdrie, just north of Calgary.

“The successive expansions highlight Lordco’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier automotive parts and accessories, extending its commitment beyond British Columbia to serve the thriving automotive community in Alberta,” Lordco said in an announcement.

The new location is located at 6833 66 Street, and will offers automotive products ranging from OEM and aftermarket parts to accessories, tools, and maintenance supplies. It serves both the professional technician and DIY enthusiast in the area.

“We are very excited to be opening a new store in Red Deer, Alberta. We have received a warm welcome and look forward to introducing ourselves to the local community,” said Shaun Wheater, Alberta regional manager for Lordco.

“We continue to expand our diverse offerings to provide our customers with a one-stop shop. With the support of our network of Alberta locations, our goal is to provide the right part, at the right price, as quickly as possible.”

This new location features a truck centre and 2,050 sq-ft. of floor space.