What parents look for most when buying a new car

Car seats are a crucial consideration for many parents when purchasing a vehicle, according to a new study.

More than 60 per cent of parents stated that car seat compatibility significantly influences their buying decision, according to the survey conducted by car-shopping marketplace Cars.com.

Some parents are even bringing car seats to dealerships to ensure a proper fit before committing to a purchase. Among those who took this extra step, 84 per cent reported that their questions were answered effectively, making the process smoother and providing greater peace of mind.

In its 2024 Best Cars for Car Seats Report, Cars.com evaluated 52 model-year 2023-2025 vehicles, and only six vehicles, all SUVs, were deemed worthy of top spots on this year’s list. Volkswagen models were particularly prominent, capturing half of the top positions. The top-performing models identified in the report include:

2024 Lexus RX 450h+

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

2024 Subaru Crosstrek

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2024 Volkswagen ID.4

The report also highlights the importance of budget considerations for families. Notably, five of the six top vehicles also appeared on Cars.com’s 2024 American-Made Index, with the Volkswagen ID.4, which ranked third, standing out for its affordability. The ID.4 has recently seen a 21 per cent price drop on Cars Commerce’s New Car Price Index.