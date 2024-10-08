subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
What parents look for most when buying…

What parents look for most when buying a new car

, ,
Adam Malik

Share

Dealer-car-shopping-new-car-Depositphotos_146699015_L.jpg
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Car seats are a crucial consideration for many parents when purchasing a vehicle, according to a new study.

More than 60 per cent of parents stated that car seat compatibility significantly influences their buying decision, according to the survey conducted by car-shopping marketplace Cars.com.

Some parents are even bringing car seats to dealerships to ensure a proper fit before committing to a purchase. Among those who took this extra step, 84 per cent reported that their questions were answered effectively, making the process smoother and providing greater peace of mind.

In its 2024 Best Cars for Car Seats Report, Cars.com evaluated 52 model-year 2023-2025 vehicles, and only six vehicles, all SUVs, were deemed worthy of top spots on this year’s list. Volkswagen models were particularly prominent, capturing half of the top positions. The top-performing models identified in the report include:

  • 2024 Lexus RX 450h+
  • 2024 Nissan Pathfinder
  • 2024 Subaru Crosstrek
  • 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
  • 2024 Volkswagen Atlas
  • 2024 Volkswagen ID.4

The report also highlights the importance of budget considerations for families. Notably, five of the six top vehicles also appeared on Cars.com’s 2024 American-Made Index, with the Volkswagen ID.4, which ranked third, standing out for its affordability. The ID.4 has recently seen a 21 per cent price drop on Cars Commerce’s New Car Price Index.

Related Posts

October 8, 2024

Gen Z bucking perceptions of driving desire

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
October 2, 2024

Lack of understanding around vehicle data issues

Association News By Derek Clouthier
Read More
Infotainment-car-features-dashboard-adas-safety-Depositphotos_729853288_S.jpg October 1, 2024

Top tech features car owners want

Business Management By Adam Malik
Read More
September 27, 2024

The EV training, industry trends you can learn at AAPEX

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
dashboard-speedometer-warning-lights-Depositphotos_10692738_S.jpg September 24, 2024

The gaps in dashboard warning light knowledge

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
Sensors-autonomous-ADAS-connected-car-Depositphotos_246929586_S.jpg September 20, 2024

How autonomous technology is trending

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
Car-dealership-for-sale-vehicle-Depositphotos_75573601_L-1024x682.jpg September 13, 2024

How much longer can new vehicle sales go up?

Consumer trends By Adam Malik
Read More
September 12, 2024

Inflation drives up auto maintenance costs in Canada

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *