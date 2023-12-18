Wakefield appoints new regional manager

Jeoffrey Boutet

Wakefield Canada announced Jeoffrey Boutet as its new regional sales manager for Eastern Canada.

In the role, Boutet will oversee the company’s sales team in Quebec and Atlantic provinces. With more than 10 years of strong sales performance in his roles in customer care, territory sales and business development, he will bring energy and passion as a sales leader.

He will be tasked with fostering strong relationships with his team members and customers.

Boutet will be working out of the Wakefield Canada office in Laval, Quebec.