Wakefield adds new B.C. reps

Adam Malik

National Castrol oil brand distributor Wakefield Canada has announced two new members of its team.

Pavindeep (Pav) Ghangas and Patrick (Pat) McCrea are now part of the Western Canadian sales team, based in British Columbia.

The announcement noted that Ghangas grew up in Richmond and Surrey and brings with him years of success in both the traditional automotive aftermarket and on the commercial/heavy duty dealers and fleets side.

He’s been with the team since August and is responsible for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island territory.

McCrea joined the Western Canada sales team earlier this year. The announcement highlighted his success in automotive parts, systems, components and equipment. He’s responsible for the traditional Automotive and commercial/heavy duty dealers and fleets for BC interior and Vancouver.

 “We are thrilled to welcome Pav and Pat to the Wakefield team, and look forward to them working closely with our jobbers and garages, earning the Castrol business every day,” said Shannon Spano, Wakefield Canada’s vice president of sales.

Pav can be reached at pghangas@wakefieldcanada.ca  or 236-339-8780. Pat can reached at pmccrea@wakefieldcanada.ca or 604-787-9469.

