VL Communications adds new e-commerce functionality

A new functionality for carrying out e-commerce for tires and rims with the newest Stox’s Distribution tire ordering catalogue has been rolled out by VL Communications and its AB Magic platform.

Once identifiers are obtained from their representative, hundreds of shops using the software can connect to the new Stox transactional site and place their orders through the “Transfer to AB Magique” button. The shopping cart is transferred directly on their customer’s estimates.

This reduces the risk of errors in transcribing prices and numbers as all information is imported from the site in one click and reduces the time spent waiting on the phone.

It can be found at no cost in version 2024.002 of the software.