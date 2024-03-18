Vehlo acquires Shop-Ware

Automotive aftermarket software and financial software company Vehlo announced it acquired Shop-Ware, a cloud-based management platform designed for independent automotive repair shops.

The company plans to add Shop-Ware’s technology to its other product offerings. Its brand offerings include Shop Boss, Autoshop Solutions, 360 Payments and more. Shop-Ware offers an interface for customer communication to add to a shop’s service quality and customer satisfaction.

Vehlo CEO Michelle Fischer praised Shop-Ware’s dedication to advancing the automotive repair community.

“Shop-Ware is a great addition to Vehlo’s suite of shop management solutions and aligns with our mission to be the automotive repair industry’s favorite technology partner, delivering a compelling return on investment with features loved by shop customers, shop owners, and technicians,” she said

Shop-Ware was founded in 2013 by Carolyn Coquillette out of her own San Francisco repair shop to meet the growing demand for transparency and efficiency in the repair process.

“From brand equity to technical leadership, I am very proud of Shop-Ware and everything we’ve accomplished to reach this incredible milestone,” she said in a statement.

Coquillette will join Vehlo’s aftermarket leadership team.

“This alliance allows us to harness the sought-after partner synergies underlying this industry to foster the long-overdue digital transformation,” she added. “Via this acquisition, Vehlo will scale its influence and market share, and we are thrilled to work together across the portfolio of outstanding companies and people to accelerate our cumulative growth even further.”