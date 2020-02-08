Uni-Select strengthens Ontario presence

Uni-Select Ontario Stores has acquired the assets of Bay Auto & Truck Parts Ltd. and Bay Auto & Truck Parts (2012) Ltd.

Bay Auto has been a member of the Uni-Select network for over 20 years.

The company’s 66 employees join the Uni-Select team.

All three of Bay Auto & Truck’s locations — in Barrie, Innisfil and Orillia, Ont. — will become Bumper to Bumper corporate stores within the next 24 months.

A press release from Uni-Select says the company expects the combined expertise in automotive products and services to strengthen its service offering in the region.