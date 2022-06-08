Uni-Select partners with EV charging company

EvoCharge and Uni-Select have entered into a resale agreement for electric vehicle charging equipment.

Uni-Select will have modern, compact and highest-rated Level 2 EV charging equipment provided throughout its distribution centers across Canada that support its corporate stores, independent members and independent automotive service providers.

EvoCharge provides electric vehicle supply equipment, charging stations and cable management solutions.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Uni-Select and extending it to include EvoCharge means that customers across Canada can easily access our EV charging products that are designed for the Canadian winters and include materials and mobile application in French,” said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for Phillips and Temro, EvoCharge’s parent company.

“The addition of these products to our offering ensures customers throughout Canada can now easily access EvoCharge’s quality charging solutions,” said Sean Williams, vice president of merchandising and supply chain for Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group. “This relationship is aligned with our strategic goals of identifying opportunities for growth and solidifying our customer offer.”