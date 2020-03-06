Uni-Select names new president and COO of FinishMaster

Joseph E. McCorry has been appointed to the position of president and chief operating officer of FinishMaster, Inc.

The appointment is effective March 30, 2020.

A seasoned executive who brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry serving global aftermarket customers, McCorry was most recently a board member, general manager and vice president, global business unit, leading the OES business and strategic development of ZF AG, a global supplier of systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility.

He previously served as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Vice President, ZF Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore, where he led units from the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific.

He holds an MBA from the University of Buffalo and is an alumnus of Stanford University after completing his Senior Executive Program.

“We are glad to welcome Joe to our team. We believe his vast experience and global perspective will be key in enabling FinishMaster to drive further organizational and operational efficiencies while leveraging our national footprint and tapping into new growth segments,” said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer, Uni-Select Inc.

“We wish to thank Rob Molenaar who played a pivotal role as Interim President and COO during a year of profound transformation. His guidance has been invaluable to the team in the successful deployment of our Performance Improvement Plan.”

Molenaar will continue to sit on the board of directors of Uni-Select.

