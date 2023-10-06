Uni-Select acquires Auto Parts Central

An award-winning network of central Canadian jobbers plus its supplier parent company have been acquired by Uni-Select.

Auto Parts Central and Central Canada Industries, both owned by Wayne Maunula with presence in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, are now part of the Uni-Select fold.

Maunula won the Jobber News Jobber of the Year Award in 2008.

The company called the acquisition “a strategic transaction aimed at expanding the company’s footprint” across the three provinces.

Central Canada Industries opened its doors 32 years ago. Its core products included hydraulic hose and couplings, lifting and rigging, traction chain, pneumatics, fleet oil and greases. Two years later, it launched Auto Parts Central in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

“Wayne’s partner, Marvin Maunula, thought auto parts would be a good idea to add to our mix so we joined the Uni-Select buying group,” the Auto Parts Central website says.

The jobber has 14 locations stretching from Thunder Bay to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. “Our customer relationships are what separates us from competitors,” the company says. “We are a locally operated auto parts distributor that prides itself on the relationships we’ve built with the most trusted automotive service providers and DIY technicians in every city we’re located in.”

In winning the Jobber of the Year Award, Maunula said, “I run this a little different from many traditional businesses,” while crediting the hard work of his staff.

“Our staff is really the people who make the business work. I have only been in the automotive business for 15 years, and never worked on the counter or as a driver or in sales,” he said in 2008.

Being so spread out geographically requires effective teams.

“I think that goes back to having our managers deal with their local markets and their customers,” Maunula said. “And, if there is a positive impression of our business, it is because of their attitude and work. It’s not just Wayne in Thunder Bay.”

Auto Parts Central and Central Canada Industries “has consistently demonstrated growth, a testament to the business’ quality of customer service and active community engagement,” Uni-Select’s announcement said.

“We are truly honoured to carry forward the Maunula family’s legacy, driven by our commitment to delivering excellence in both products and service to support the growth and performance of our customers.” Emilie Gaudet, president and chief operating officer of Uni-Select said in a statement.

Central Canada Industries started off in the forestry and the pulp mill industry and now also works in the mining and construction industry.

“The Uni-Select leadership has been supportive throughout our collaboration,” Maunula said in the announcement. “Our relationship has been built on mutual respect and cooperation, making me confident that joining the corporate store group is the logical step for our future.’’

This is Uni-Select’s first announced acquisition since it was bought by LKQ.