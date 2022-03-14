Tuffy adds new lockbox to collection

Tuffy Security Products has introduced a compact Underseat Lockbox for 2020-2022 Jeep Gladiator models.

Model #368 measures 6.75×12.75x 5 inches to fit under the rear seat within the OEM plastic fence. It has more than 400 cubic inches of out-of-sight lockable storage to conceal documents, electronics and other valuables.

Contents are protected by Tuffy’s Pry-Guard Locking System with a 10 tumbler double bitted security lock with 1/8-inch-thick welded steel components. It is constructed of welded steel with a textured black powder coat finish. The lockbox has a weather resistant lid design that incorporates a pin-lock hinging system for added security.

It secures to existing OEM Jeep Gladiator mounting points using supplied hardware. It can be installed with standard hand tools and no drilling required.

“With our new high-security Underseat Lockbox for the Jeep Gladiator, it’s easy to secure, conceal and access valuables that are best kept out of sight,” said Chip Olson, marketing director for Tuffy Security Products. “This lockbox makes hitting the trail all the more enjoyable by providing safe storage for important items.”