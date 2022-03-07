TRW adds new products in February

ZF Aftermarket expanded its TRW line for the United States and Canadian markets in February. Almost 19 million more vehicles have access to TRW’s OE steering and suspension components thanks to the latest additions.

The SKUs added to the TRW product ranges include 11 chassis components covering more than seven million vehicles in operation (VIO) and 21 suspension components covering more than 11.5 million VIO.

The new SKUs cover a wide range of vehicle makes and models including: Ball joint for 2011-2020 Dodge Durango, 2011-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee; Control arm for 2011-2015 Dodge Durango and 2011-2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee; Control arm for 2012-2014 Mercedes-Benz C- and E-class, various model years 2008-2014; Control arm for 2013-2020 Ford Fusion, 2013-2020 Lincoln MKZ.

“We are beginning 2022 strong, with more coverage for the most popular vehicle across the US. We look forward to expanding our offerings throughout the year, providing more vehicle technicians and owners with the confidence of using high-quality TRW parts,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket for the U.S. and Canada at ZF Aftermarket.