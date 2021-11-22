Transmission service kits released by Rein

A new transmission service kit from Rein Automotive addresses a common valve body conductor plate failure issue on a wide variety of vehicle makes and models.

The Rein Transmission Service Kit (P/N TSK0023) was developed to include all the necessary components to complete the service with a single part number.

The kit provides application coverage for Mercedes-Benz models from 1996-2018 that feature 722.6 transmissions. Coverage also extends to Chrysler, Dodge, Freightliner, Jaguar, Jeep, and Maybach models from 1998-2018. Coverage provided by the Rein Transmission Service Kit exceeds 1.4 million VIO in the United States and Canada.

It includes everything needed to complete the service including a new OEM valve body conductor plate, oil pan gasket, suction filter, harness plug sleeve, dipstick tube cover locking pin and O-ring, and drain plug washer.