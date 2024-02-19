Transit names three to management team

Auto parts warehouse Transit announced three additions to its leadership team.

Isabelle Labrie is the new vice president of organizational excellence. With he company since 1997, she will oversee continuous process improvement.

“We’ve been relying on Isabelle’s insights for over 25 years. Her focus will now be on identifying and prioritizing opportunities for improving company processes, increasing efficiency and reducing costs without compromising personnel well-being,” said Transit president Stéphan Guay.

Simon Bourque is the new chief operating officer. He joined the company in 2009 as finance director. He will oversee the planning, organization and direction of all company activities.

“He has become increasingly vital to our team over time,” Guay said. “Simon’s skill and know-how are indubitable, and we trust that he will lead TRANSIT to success and towards our mission objectives.”

Andréanne Lepage is the company’s new operations director. She has been with the company since 2019 and will actively oversee improvement of automation efficiency.

“Andréanne already had solid experience in the field when she joined our ranks and will bring a fresh outlook and new solutions to the challenges we face, thereby driving TRANSIT’s development even further,” Guay said.