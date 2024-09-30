Transit launches new Kugel brand products

Transit Inc. announced the launch of new products under its Kugel brand, the CV Axle New Assembly and the CV Intermediate Shaft.

The CV Axle New Assembly is a new unit designed to meet original equipment standards for fit, form and function. Built entirely from new materials, it eliminates the need for core returns. The assembly features 3D OEM FIT Technology, ensuring a plug-and-play, hassle-free replacement experience with a direct fit guarantee to original equipment. All necessary hardware is included where required.

With 298 SKUs available now, the selection will continue to grow significantly.

“Our goal at Transit has always been to provide automotive components that not only meet but exceed industry standards,” said Simon Bourque, chief operating officer at Transit. “These additions to our offer demonstrate our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.”