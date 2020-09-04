Transit expansion project on track for November completion

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, expansion of the Transit Auto Parts head office in Levis, Que., is on schedule, according to company president Stephan Guay.

Guay launched the project in June to triple the surface area of the company’s facilities – from 50,000 square feet to more than 150,000 square feet – in order to improve the functionality of its warehouse. The project corresponds to an anticipated increase in revenue from $30 million to over $100 million annually.

“We must think big and foresee how our area of expertise can gain in efficiency. We want to remain competitive and even become the benchmark for the industry,” he said at the time. “For these reasons, we will automate and robotize our operations in the second phase of our expansion project. Making our work simpler, easier and more efficient is our ultimate goal.”

The $18 million project should see work on the building completed by November 2020, after which an adjustment period will be necessary to bring the operations to full capacity.

The warehouse surface area will go from 50,000 to over 150,000 square feet, and the receiving and shipping areas, as well as the office space and cafeteria, will also be renovated;

Guay said he plans to hire more than 100 new employees.

Operating since 1971, Transit is the largest auto parts distributor in eastern Canada. The company offers a wide selection of parts and accessories for cars, light trucks and trailers.

