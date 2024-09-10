Trades stigma strong among young workers

Despite a growing demand for skilled trades, Generation Z remains hesitant to pursue blue-collar careers due to societal stigmas and misconceptions, according to a new report.

As the U.S. grapples with an aging workforce and increasing labor shortages, the report, The Annual Blue-Collar Report: Gen Z and the Trades Need Each Other, reveals that Gen Z is wary of blue-collar careers, even as these jobs offer stability and growth. It looked into how Gen Z navigates education and career decisions, highlighting the need to overcome stigmas associated with blue-collar careers.

According to the report, 76 per cent of Gen Z respondents agreed that a stigma exists around attending vocational schools instead of pursuing a traditional four-year university degree.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that employment demands in trade industries are often outpacing the 3 per cent average growth rate of all occupations, signaling a widening gap in the workforce. Despite this, the report found that many Gen Z members are interested in blue-collar careers but they just don’t realize it yet.

The traditional and so-called “American Dream” is being reevaluated by Gen Z, especially as concerns about the economy, job stability and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) grow. One-third of respondents believe white-collar jobs are less stable today compared to their parents’ generation, and 41 per cent worry that AI will reduce future job opportunities.

Despite these concerns, Gen Z identified attributes commonly associated with blue-collar jobs, such as flexible work hours (73 per cent), job stability (61 per cent), and overtime pay (58 per cent), as appealing.

The report also highlights the influence of parents, schools and media on Gen Z’s career choices. More than half (51 per cent) of respondents cited family as the most significant influence on their career decisions, yet 61 per cent said their parents have not discussed vocational school as an option. Furthermore, only 17 per cent reported receiving education on the benefits of vocational training, a figure significantly lower than for bachelor’s degrees, community colleges, military service, and entrepreneurship.

Media portrayals also play a role in shaping perceptions, with 35 per cent of respondents saying television shows and movies influence their career interests. Nearly half (47 per cent) believe that trade professionals are generally depicted negatively in these media portrayals.

The report also noted the need for greater gender balance in blue-collar careers. Nearly half (48 per cent) of respondents agree that women are discouraged from pursuing trade careers from a young age, and 58 per cent believe that women face more discrimination in these fields compared to other professions.

