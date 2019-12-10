Toyota Canada makes largest single donation to a Canadian university

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is partnering with the University of Waterloo to advance engineering education.

Supported by a $2.1 million investment, the largest single donation by TMMC to any Canadian University, the partnership will launch a unique undergraduate engineering innovation challenge and support a variety of student, research and outreach initiatives.

The funding for the Toyota Engineering Innovation Challenge was confirmed at the University of Waterloo today by Fred Volf, president of TMMC.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada has a long history with the University of Waterloo, and we look forward to extending this partnership by further investing in their important research and education,” said Volf. “Toyota shares many of Waterloo Engineering’s research priorities, and we’re proud to be supporting them as they continue to drive engineering innovation forward.”

The Toyota Engineering Innovation Challenge will involve a half-day “take-over” of the Waterloo Engineering Ideas Clinic. In recognition of TMMC’s financial support, a wing on the third floor of Engineering 7 dedicated to faculty and student research in additive manufacturing will be renamed the Toyota Additive Manufacturing Wing.

“The University of Waterloo is proud to have Toyota as a key partner in our automotive research, as well as a long-term employer in our co-operative education program,” said Feridun Hamdullahpur, president and vice-chancellor of the University of Waterloo. “It is investments like these that have allowed our institution to undertake more automotive research than any other university in Canada.”

To reflect the company’s support in increasing diversity in the field of engineering, Outreach space on the main floor of Engineering 7 will be named the Toyota Outreach Space. TMMC will also be formally recognized as a partner in the Engineering Ideas Clinic at the Founder level. As well, TMMC will be the title sponsor of the University’s annual AutoTech Symposium for the next five years. The annual one-day event, now called the UWaterloo Autotech Symposium, presented by Toyota, brings together automotive and information technology innovators, connecting decision-makers across the converging auto and IT landscape.

“Our partnership with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada allows our students and researchers to tackle difficult engineering and business challenges facing the automotive industry and come up with truly new and sustainable solutions that will strengthen the competitiveness of the Canadian sector,” said Pearl Sullivan, dean of Waterloo Engineering. “Today’s gift of $2.1 million will go a long way in ensuring that we can offer them the resources and opportunities they need to make a difference.”

TMMC is a past recipient of Waterloo Engineering’s Friend of the Faculty Award. It was presented to the company in recognition of its strong commitment to joint research ventures, financial contributions to student projects and awards, and mentoring and hiring numerous alumni and students.