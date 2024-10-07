TotalEnergies expands with new store and adds new partner

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. announced it has opened a third Quartz Auto services centre by its independent partner TQ Auto Care. Meanwhile, it also announced a strategic partnership with Wajax.

Located in Waterloo, Ontario, the service centre is the third of its kind in five years opened as part of the partnership. Another shop is located in Waterloo with the other in Kitchener.

In the announcement, TotalEnergies noted that the independent shops of the service centre network are carefully selected.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with TotalEnergies as our official oil provider,” said Sajiv Kumarasamy and Ashani Missier, owners of TQ Auto Care, Quartz Auto Services centre. “Our mission is to build lasting relationships with our customers by providing reliable, transparent and high-quality auto care you can trust.”

These centres offer more than oil change, noted Olivier Gauthier, president of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

“The opening of this new center is a celebration of the ongoing trust and commitment of our partners to the vision of Quartz Auto Services centers,” he said in a statement. “We are grateful for their dedication to promoting the Quartz brand of TotalEnergies.”

From left: Olivier Gauthier, president, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., Iggy Domagalski, President & CEO, Wajax, Pierre-Charles Déry, head of industrial sales, TotalEnergies, Brian Deacon, senior vice president, category management, Wajax, and John Kupka, vice president, industrial parts, Wajax

TotalEnergies also announced that by teaming with Wajax, a supplier of industrial products, equipment and services, professionals in the industrial, forestry, construction, mining, transport and other sectors will have access to the full range of TotalEnergies lubricants.

Wajax has a 120 branches across Canada. The announcement noted that this partnership will strengthen TotalEnergies’ Canadian distribution network.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with Wajax in Canada. Our two teams have collaborated so well over the years in Quebec, demonstrating the synergy between Wajax’s expertise and TotalEnergies’ wide range of products, so it’s only natural that we should deploy our shared expertise across the country,” Gauthier said in a statement.

Featured photo: From left, Sajiv Kumarasamy, co-owner of TQ Auto Care, Olivier Gauthier, president of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., Ashani Missier, co-owner of TQ Auto Care (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)