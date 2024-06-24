Total signs deal with Point S

From left to right: Ann Turcotte, Purchasing Senior Director at Point S Canada, Leif Ellefsen, Executive V.P., Growth and Strategic Partnerships at Point S Canada, Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., Clemence Lesur, Business Developer at TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. and Point S Canada have announced a new commercial partnership.

TotalEnergies will offer its full range of high-performance lubricants, including the Quartz line of engine oils through the Point S retail network, which includes its affiliate banners and a full-service tire retailer.

“We are delighted about this partnership with Point S Canada, a company that we share so many values with,” said Pascal Tran, sales director of TotalEnergies. “Point S’s extensive retail network allows us to offer our customers quality services, which will now be paired with TotalEnergies’ range of premium lubricants.”

This brings the two companies together on a more local scale after the pair previously agreed to a partnership on a global scale. All 6,185 Point S service outlets in 51 countries on five continents are involved. Thanks to its 42 production sites, TotalEnergies Lubricants can supply Point S locations efficiently throughout the world.

“As a proud member of the Point S International family, Point S Canada is pleased to be able to rely on this partnership with a major player such as TotalEnergies,” said Maxime-Olivier Gauthier, vice president of marketing and communications at Point S Canada. “This partnership will allow our members to benefit from a complete and relevant product portfolio. We are confident that this agreement will support our growth efforts.”