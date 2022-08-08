Tire Mechanic’s Resource adds new line of tire spreaders

Tire Mechanic’s Resource (TMR) is now offering three new tire spreaders to make repairs on vehicles easier.

The line includes an Air Operated Elevating Heavy-Duty Tire Spreader, Air Operated Tire Spreader and a Manual Tire Spreader.

The new spreaders allow the operator to repair tires and perform tire inspection, cutting, buffing, cleaning, patching and more. Options are available for cars as well as light and heavy-duty trucks.

The Air Operated Elevating Heavy-Duty Tire Spreader allows users to repair all tire sizes. it’s adjustable in five stages. It features a heavy-duty pneumatic cylinder, a moveable tool rack, adjustable clamping arms and tire rollers.

The Air Operated Tire Spreader features fully adjustable clamping arms and is built to handle a large variety of tires. It’s pneumatically powered with foot pedal controls and includes a tool pan and adjustable light.

The Manual Tire Spreader provides a 360-degree swivel top and has a wide base for added stability. It’s adjustable in six stages and the platform can rotate horizontally 180 degrees for all types of tire repairs.

“Our new line features a variety of tire spreaders to help you get the job done — whether you want a tire spreader to raise a tire to working or inspection height, a stable platform, or you are looking for an economical tire spreader,” said Michael Fisher, TMR brand manager. “The tire spreaders offer versatility to its users to efficiently make repairs and inspections.”