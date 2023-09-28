Tips on making the aftermarket more comfortable for women

Popular technician and reality television personality Bogi Lateiner shared insights on how the automotive aftermarket can make the industry more welcoming for women.
In an industry looking to draw talent, making women more comfortable was the focus of Lateiner’s talk at the ASE Education Foundation instructor’s conference. In front of a standing-room only audience, she explored how to develop new initiatives to create a culture of inclusiveness in schools and the workplace.
When working with both male and female students, her tips included:
Furthermore, she observed that while the younger generation may be viewed as sensitive, that’s not a fair representation. But they’re not afraid to ask for what they need and want.
“In this hiring environment, employees have more power. Asking to be treated with respect, to be trained and provided with a career path while working in a collaborative environment isn’t being sensitive,” Lateiner said. “It’s what every employee should have. Change starts with the instructors. They have the power to create and set the expectation of a good work environment that their students can then take to the workplace.”
