TIA opens registration for Global Tire Expo

Registration has opened for the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) annual Global Tire Expo (GTE) to be held concurrent with the Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Association (SEMA) Show.

TIA will hold all but one of its pre-show events at The Cosmpolitan on Nov. 2. The GTE/SEMA Show starts the next day and runs through Nov. 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

To register for TIA’s pre-show events visit

https://www.tireindustry.org/sites/default/files/GTE20_PreshowSched_5-8.pdf

www.tireindustry.org