This Canadian school is the first to be ASE certified

Vancouver Community College’s Automotive Service Technician program has been certified by the ASE Education Foundation.

It is now an internationally accredited training program and is the first and only Canadian institution and school outside the United States to receive ASE accreditation.

“The Automotive Service department worked closely with the ASE to complete stringent program evaluations,” Michael Coard, department head of the school’s Automotive Service, said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see our commitment to quality training and education has resulted in this important achievement. The accreditation means better automotive technicians will join the workforce, which benefits vehicle owners.”

Students enrolling in VCC’s program will see strict industry standards but then earn a nationally and internationally recognized trade certificate.

“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said Michael Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that VCC’s graduates will be employable entry-level technicians.”

VCC has worked with the local automotive industry for nearly 70 years. With 32 hoists, its automotive service shop is one of the largest garages in B.C. and features the latest diagnostic equipment and training aids, the school said.

“We know that skilled trades training is in high demand in this province. It is estimated that there will be more than 6,600 job openings for automotive technicians in the next decade,” said Lucy Griffith, acting dean of VCC’s School of Trades, Technology & Design. “The ASE accreditation is another example of how VCC is actively supporting the career goals of our students and responding to current and future workforce needs.”

ASE was established in 1972 as a non-profit organization. It is an independent third party that upholds and promotes standards of service and repair through assessment certification and credentialing. Certified professionals earn the ASE Blue Seal logo to identify. There are about 220,000 ASE certified professionals, working in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges.