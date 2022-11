NRS Brakes announced it has added brake pad coverage for a number of electric vehicles.

Now included under NRS’s galvanized brake pad lineup are the 2021-2022 Polestar 2 and Ford Mustang Mach-E, the 2019-2022 Audi E-Tron Quattro, the 2018-2022 Nissan Leaf and the 2018-2019 Mitsubishi Outlander 2022.

In all, five million new vehicles are now covered by NRS under its latest announcement.