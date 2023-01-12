The top vehicles consumers are looking for

While one of the most popular vehicles stayed at the top of the list for car buyers, more economical options are surging in popularity.

A pair of car-buying platforms recently released lists of the most popular vehicles consumers search for.

For AutoTrader released data on the most searched vehicles on its website. At the top of the list was the Ford F-150. Second was the Honda Civic, which jumped four slots compared to last year. Toyota’s Corolla and Camry models also moved up several spots and into the top 20. Notably, the Corolla went from 23rd place to 15th, a jump of eight spots. It’s the first time since 2019 that it appeared on the list of 20 most-searched vehicles.

Meanwhile, Clutch had the Honda Civic as the most-sold vehicle on its platform, followed by Toyota’s Rav4 and Corolla. In terms of searches, the BMW 3 Series, Hyundai Elantra and Mazda CX-5 made up the top three. Comparison website Compare The Market reported that Toyota was the most-searched car brand in the world in 2022. However, Ford was the brand both Canadians and Americans looked for last year, according to Google Trends data it compiled.

In an announcement, AutoTrader attributed the increased interest in smaller and fuel-efficient vehicles to the cost of living and gas prices being on the rise in 2022.

AutoTrader suggested that these shifts mean that passenger cars are still popular as Canadians try to find more economical options.

“2022 has been exceptionally different to previous years — with higher costs of living, vehicle shortages, and economic pressures top of mind,” said Ian MacDonald, chief marketing officer at AutoTrader. “However, it is encouraging that Canadians’ vehicle purchase intentions remained consistent, as they looked for ways to make financially-savvy decisions, including a willingness to be flexible on vehicle selection, and spending more time researching and leveraging tools like the marketplace in their car shopping journey.”

The 10 most popular vehicles searched for were: Ford F-150, Honda Civic, BMW 3 Series, Ford Mustang, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Porsche 911, Toyota RAV4, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Chevrolet Corvette and Jeep Wrangler.