The top selling EVs in Canada

The Volkswagen ID.4, Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are the top-selling electric vehicles in Canada, according to Kijiji Autos.

The company is reporting an increase in listing for EVs this year, reporting that sales grew by 60 per cent in 2021, plus another 11 per cent in the first half of this year.

Kijiji Autos also reported that searches for EVs on its website more than doubled between the second quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the number of leads for electric vehicles nearly tripled.

Looking to the next year ahead, the company is expected to see EV sales rise again with no slowdown into 2035 when sales of internal combustion cars have been mandated to end.