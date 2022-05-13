The return of Bestbuy’s gala and warehouse event

The return of in-person events took another big step forward last week. Bestbuy Distributors held its first in-person annual Spring Conference & 68th Annual General Meeting since 2019 in Toronto.

Bestbuy shareholders from across the country gathered in the city for the gala dinner on May 6 at the Westin Toronto Airport for drinks, dinner, awards recognition and to present its annual cheque to Toronto’s SickKids Family Heart Centre — 2021 online contributions by shareholders and vendors totalled $13,950, bringing the total contributions to $813,950. Dr. Robert Hamilton from the hospital was once again on hand for the cheque presentation.

Members celebrating anniversary milestones were also recognized:

Sherman’s Canadian Auto – 10 years

Harding Automotive Parts – 15 years

Pièces D’Auto Sept-Iles – 20 years

Autonomic Inc – 20 years

Port Moody Auto Parts – 25 years

Cawthra Automotive Supplies – 25 years

Spark Auto Electric Co – 30 years

J.S. Levesque – 40 years

Busch’s Auto Supplies – 40 years

Temlac Ltée – 45 years

A.P.M. Limited – 60 years

McLeod & Richmond – 60 years

Vendors were also recognized for awards. The Marketing Partner Award went to SMP Blue Streak. The Rising Star Award was presented to AIT Automotive – Trakmotive. There were two winners of the Bestbuy Partner Award, Magnacharge and Promax. The Cornerstone Award went to BBB Industries. The Horace J. Pratt Award for supplier of the year was presented to Bosch.

The next day, members headed to the company’s warehouse in Mississauga for the Warehouse Trade Event. Shareholders got to see the latest tools, equipment, supplies and more from vendors.

Both events were cancelled in 2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 as concerns remained high and restrictions prevented the events from taking place.

Check out photos from the events below in our photo gallery.

Bestbuy 68th Annual AGM & Warehouse Trade Event