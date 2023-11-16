The Mufflerman acquires five shops

Four Greater Toronto Area automotive repair and tire shops plus one in Guelph have been acquired by The Mufflerman.

The five locations are under the EuroMechanic banner, specializing in repair, service and tires for European vehicles. They are co-branded with individual names: Bloor West Auto in Mississauga, McDermott Motors in Toronto, McNally Auto in North York, Redline Automotive in Scarborough and Brock Road Garage in Guelph.

The deal closed on November 3 and was announced Nov. 14. The EuroMechanic brand, previously owned by private-equity firm Carflex Capital, will operate as a separate division of The Mufflerman.

EuroMechanic’s business model was attractive to The Mufflerman thanks to its operations and similarity in the way the company engages with employees and serves customers, said Costa Haitas, The Mufflerman president.

“The combination of EuroMechanic’s scale and niche expertise combined with our supplier and vendor relationships, will provide customers with even greater savings, options and service,” he added in a statement. “We are excited about adding these amazing locations to our network, some of which have been around for 40 years.”

The Mufflerman network now consists of 28 locations with 18 of them corporate-owned, through three brands: The Mufflerman, EuroMechanic and Fleet Specialties. There are also 10 franchised locations under the Superior Tire & Auto brand.