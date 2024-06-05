The challenges of keeping staff updated with new tech

A recent study by the World Employment Confederation (WEC) revealed that more than eight in 10 business leaders (81%) believe advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will necessitate new skills and innovative work methods.

Despite this recognition, 78% of leaders express concern about their ability to train employees quickly enough to keep up with technological developments over the next three years.

The research, part of “The Work We Want” global initiative commissioned by WEC, includes insights from its first installment, “Agile Talent in the Age of AI.” This report highlights how generative AI is set to significantly transform workforces, emphasizing the need for both soft and technical skills to harness the potential of AI.

“It is clear that advances in AI have the potential to transform the workplace at an unprecedented pace, yet the growing technical and soft skills gap is a critical hurdle businesses must overcome,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup, a member of the WEC.

“While Gen AI will revolutionize many aspects of work, there are elements of jobs that are, and will remain, quintessentially human: collaboration, communication, creative problem-solving, and empathy towards others. Organizations must cultivate these uniquely human traits and invest in upskilling their workforce to succeed in this new digital era.”

Key findings from the report include: