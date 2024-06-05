Auto Service World
News   June 5, 2024   by Adam Malik

The challenges of keeping staff updated with new tech

Image credit: Depositphotos.com

A recent study by the World Employment Confederation (WEC) revealed that more than eight in 10 business leaders (81%) believe advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) will necessitate new skills and innovative work methods.

Despite this recognition, 78% of leaders express concern about their ability to train employees quickly enough to keep up with technological developments over the next three years.

The research, part of “The Work We Want” global initiative commissioned by WEC, includes insights from its first installment, “Agile Talent in the Age of AI.” This report highlights how generative AI is set to significantly transform workforces, emphasizing the need for both soft and technical skills to harness the potential of AI.

“It is clear that advances in AI have the potential to transform the workplace at an unprecedented pace, yet the growing technical and soft skills gap is a critical hurdle businesses must overcome,” said Jonas Prising, chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup, a member of the WEC.

“While Gen AI will revolutionize many aspects of work, there are elements of jobs that are, and will remain, quintessentially human: collaboration, communication, creative problem-solving, and empathy towards others. Organizations must cultivate these uniquely human traits and invest in upskilling their workforce to succeed in this new digital era.”

Key findings from the report include:

  • 80% of business leaders find it more challenging than ever to plan for future talent requirements.
  • 92% of senior executives anticipate the need for a more flexible workforce within the next two years.
  • To build this flexibility, organizations are adopting various strategies such as establishing sectoral talent pools (91%), implementing a skills-based hiring approach (89%), using online talent platforms (89%), increasing the use of contingent workers (88%), offering internal flexibility through job rotations (88%), and hiring talent from abroad (88%).
  • Employing contingent workers is increasingly seen as a way to access rare digital skills, with 79% of senior executives noting that workers familiar with new technology can help spread knowledge to permanent employees.
Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*