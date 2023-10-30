The Alliance adds new VP

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance has promoted Justin Hebert to vice president of category management.

He will take over the position as of November 1 and will oversee all passenger vehicles, light and medium duty along with the Alliance commercial vehicle and heavy-duty program.

He will lead the category management team and facilitate interactions and relations between Alliance shareholders and industry channel partners. Hebert will oversee the Alliance’s Category Management Committee as well as the Channel Partner Advisory Council. He will lead efforts for all product tradeshows including AWDA and HDAW.

Hebert is a 10-year veteran with the Alliance, first joining as category manager where his roles included conducting categorical reviews as well as successfully launching several exclusive national brand product lines.

“Justin continues to excel in every role he’s had with us at the Alliance,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Alliance. “The growth we’ve seen this last year in the CVHD program under his guidance has been significant with his consistent efforts to nurture business relations with our manufacturing channel partners and new members joining the CVHD program. The category management department is in excellent hands.”