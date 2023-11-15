The 2023 Jobber of the Year Winner

Jobber News is proud to announce Chieftain Auto Parts in Prince George, British Columbia as the 2023 Jobber of the Year.

The store is owned by the brother-and-sister team of Jayne Kelly and Trevor Heinze. They took over from their parents Eileen and Peter, who opened the business — the first jobber in the area — in 1973.

“I don’t think we had too much choice,” Heinze laughed when describing his parents’ plan for them to take over the family business. Instead of getting up for hockey practice on Saturday morning, it was off to the store for the kids.

“It wasn’t a decision that we actually made; it was just something that we kind of grew into,” Kelly agreed.

Chieftain started with four employees and now has two locations — one in Prince George and the other in nearby Hart — with 38 people on staff.

Kelly and Heinze wouldn’t be where they are without the people who show up day after day in the warehouse, on the counter or doing deliveries. They have employees who have been around for more than 30 years — one for more than 40.

“So it becomes more like a whole family rather than employees and owners,” Kelly said. “And we all work together.”

What has led to the success of Chieftain? Who do they credit for building their brand and helping win the award? Be sure to pick up the upcoming November issue of Jobber News for the feature — and keep an eye on Auto Service World for the extended read on Chieftain Auto Parts, the 2023 Jobber of the Year.