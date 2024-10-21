Tesla rebuild kits and coolant deletes from BAAN

BAAN Powertrain is now carrying Tesla Drive Unit Rebuild Kits and Coolant Deletes.

The rebuild kits and coolant deletes are designed to provide reliable and high-quality solutions for Tesla drive units. They are compatible with Model S (February 2012-March 2016) and Model X (September 2015-February 2021).

“Whether you’re a repair shop looking to expand your service offerings or a distributor seeking new opportunities, our Tesla Drive Unit Rebuild Kits and Coolant Deletes will help you stay ahead in the rapidly growing EV market,” said the announcement from BAAN.