subscribe
  • digital editions

    Digital Editions:

    View the latest digital editions of all of our publications or head straight to the archives

    SUBSCRIBE

    • July/August 2024

      July/August 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • September/October 2024

      September/October 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

    • Summer 2024

      Summer 2024

      VIEW ARCHIVES

  • News
  • Products
  • podcasts
  • Subscribe
  • Advertise
  • Careers presented by
Home
News
Tesla rebuild kits and coolant deletes…

Tesla rebuild kits and coolant deletes from BAAN

, ,
Adam Malik

Share

BAAN Powertrain is now carrying Tesla Drive Unit Rebuild Kits and Coolant Deletes.

The rebuild kits and coolant deletes are designed to provide reliable and high-quality solutions for Tesla drive units. They are compatible with Model S (February 2012-March 2016) and Model X (September 2015-February 2021).

“Whether you’re a repair shop looking to expand your service offerings or a distributor seeking new opportunities, our Tesla Drive Unit Rebuild Kits and Coolant Deletes will help you stay ahead in the rapidly growing EV market,” said the announcement from BAAN.

Related Posts

Auto-parts-smarphone-ecommerce-shopping-online-Depositphotos_161037580_S.jpg October 18, 2024

How ‘digital natives’ are transforming the aftermarket’s future

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 17, 2024

How to rev the passion for automotive trades careers

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 11, 2024

Aftermarket Guild honours industry trailblazers

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
promo-code-Depositphotos_432698074_S.jpg October 11, 2024

Promo code popularity soars

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 10, 2024

Why this shop owner doesn’t just do an oil change

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 9, 2024

ASW Conversations: The aftermarket’s generational divides

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 8, 2024

Don’t hope your staff gets better — make them better

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
October 7, 2024

Wakefield adds new B.C. reps

Auto Repair & Service By Adam Malik
Read More
See all in category

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *