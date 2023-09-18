Tesla coolant hoses added by Rein

CRP Automotive announced a range of Rein Coolant Hoses for popular Tesla vehicles.

The new line consists of 29 first-to-market hoses and aims to serve the expanding market of Tesla vehicles, the most widely sold EV brand.

These include heater hoses, radiator coolant hoses and a variety of other hoses found throughout the cooling system of Teslas. The hoses maintain optimal temperatures for batteries, motors and high-voltage power electronics.

The hoses are direct replacements for OE hoses and include all the branches and components needed to complete an installation, providing application coverage for more than 1.5 million Tesla vehicles across the U.S. and Canada.

“These Rein hoses were developed to help Tesla owners maximize their vehicle’s performance and extend its lifespan. The new line of Rein Coolant Hoses caters to popular Tesla applications, including Tesla Models 3, X, and Y 2017-2023 and Model S 2012-2021,” said David Hirschhorn, CRP Automotive brand director.

“While electric vehicles may not be the most prevalent vehicles on the road today, it’s important for our industry to understand and be able to service them.”