Tell us who should be the Jobber of the Year!

It’s time to tell us about a special jobber that deserves recognition.

We’re looking for a deserving winner of the prestigious Jobber of the Year Award, recognizing the best of the best in the automotive aftermarket.

Presented by Jobber News, nominations are now open for the award to recognize the top jobber in Canada. Tell us who you think should be this year’s winner!

Nominate now: Jobber of the Year Nomination Page

While a track record of success is helpful, we’re looking for businesses that have innovated or shown excellence within the last year. We’re looking for a good story. What makes them special? What are they doing to stand out in the market? What differentiates them in the eyes of the customer?

We also pay attention to how the nominee supports the industry and their local community.

This is a peer-to-peer award. We’re looking for nominations from within the industry. We want to hear from jobbers, their employees, shop owners, technicians and suppliers.

Remember — the more details you can provide, the better we can judge who the most deserving candidates are.

Nominations close September 22, 2023. You can nominate a jobber through the form in this link or below.