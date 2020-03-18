Are you doing OK? Tell us how you’re coping

We’re in uncharted waters here! The quickly spreading coronavirus has upended our world, cancelled public events, forced people into self-isolation, and left retail businesses very much exposed to economic uncertainty.

Perhaps the best course of action for our industry is to lean on each other and rely on shared resources.

Please feel free to leave your news, comments, observations, and advice below. This space will be closely monitored and edited to keep it from becoming unwieldy.

To convey your own personal experiences and observations please send me an email — allan@newcom.ca. Tell me what’s going on in your business and what you’re seeing out there.

-Allan Janssen,

CARS magazine, Jobber News, Auto Service World