TecAlliance launches new podcast season

TecAlliance, the parent company of JNP Soft OptiCat, is launching a North American series of its podcast, TecTalk.

The podcast was recorded by Christian Müller, vice president marketing at TecAlliance, at AAPEX in the fall. In its second season, the podcast will focus on guests from North America.

“We are thrilled to be launching the second series of TecTalk,” Christian Müllersaid in an announcement. “In this series, we will be talking to some of the most innovative and influential leaders in the automotive industry from North America. We believe that our listeners will find the conversations to be engaging, informative, and thought-provoking.”

TecTalk is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. The first episode premiered last week and will run until the end of February.