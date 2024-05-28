Stellantis providing technician scholarships for Indigenous students

Indigenous students in Canada and the U.S. with an interest in becoming automotive service technicians now have a new opportunity to break into the industry.

Stellantis announced that it’s collaborating with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) to provide three scholarships to Native American students in the U.S. and Canada aiming to become automotive service technicians.

Each scholarship, worth up to USD$20,000, will cover tool costs and two years of tuition at a Mopar Career Automotive Program (CAP) institution.

Lottie Holland, Stellantis’ VP of Diversity, Inclusion, Engagement, and EEO Compliance, emphasized the importance of engaging diverse talent.

“Our Indigenous employees and the Indigenous Cultural Opportunity Network business resource group are strong role models promoting the vast opportunities available to the talented Indigenous students who will benefit from these scholarships,” she said.

AISES has been advocating STEM careers among Indigenous people and offering scholarships since 1981. Membership in AISES, free for students, is a requirement for scholarship eligibility.

Detailed scholarship information and application instructions are available online, with applications accepted until June 1, 2024, at 1:59 a.m. EDT.