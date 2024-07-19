Stellantis opens new Mopar DC in Brampton

Shown on stage for the ribbon cutting (from left to right) are: Anthony Fioritto II, Stellantis director of supply chain engineering; Troy Nibbe, Stellantis regional PDC operations director; Melody Pedersen, Unifor Local 1285 shop chair; Mike Koval Jr., Stellantis senior vice president and head of Mopar North America; Partick Brown, Mayor of Brampton and Eduardo Escobedo, Brampton PDC Plant Manager.

Stellantis North America cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Brampton, Ontario.

The $25.1 million investment will employ more than 170 Canadian workers.

Mike Koval Jr., senior vice president and head of Mopar North America, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and leaders from Unifor local 1285 attended the opening and delivered remarks before a gathering of Canadian federal and provincial government officials, Stellantis dealer representatives, and facility employees.

“The opening of our new Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton represents a significant milestone for Mopar and Stellantis,” said Koval in a statement. “We’re bringing the latest technology and innovation into our facility to support our dedicated Unifor-represented employees. This new, state-of-the-art workplace will improve efficiency for our dealers and customers while ensuring that we can quickly deliver the right part at the right time every time.”

The 513,000-square-foot facility will serve Stellantis dealerships and customers across Ontario, Quebec and Eastern Canada. It houses nearly 55,000 parts and has the capacity to ship up to two million orders annually.

Stellantis highlighted the new AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system, the first of its kind in a Stellantis facility in North America. The system features 27 robots equipped with advanced picking functions that navigate tracks above a 16-foot-tall grid stocked with parts. These robots efficiently retrieve parts from one of 43,000 bins within the 11,700-square-foot storage space and transport them to production stations where employees pack and process the final shipments. This technology significantly enhances the speed, precision, and reliability of parts procurement, ensuring on-time shipping while optimizing storage space.

Additionally, the new Brampton PDC includes a 12,000-square-foot service training centre, offering both classroom and hands-on technical instruction to ensure that employees are well-versed in the latest service techniques and technologies.