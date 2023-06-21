Startup challenge focuses on aftermarket innovation

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is looking for new technology innovations that will impact the automotive aftermarket as part of a new challenge it will host at its fall conference.

The opportunity is designed for emerging aftermarket technology startups. Three leading venture capital and mobility startup accelerators are co-ordinating and will facilitate the event: Aftermarket Ventures, Capstone Financial Group and Sparker.

The first MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge will take place during the Aftermarket Technology Conference, being held October 9-11, 2023, in Atlanta.

The challenge’s objective is to identify new technology innovations that will impact the future of the aftermarket industry and provide an opportunity for established suppliers and emerging technology companies to network.

The emerging technology startups with aftermarket applications will be carefully selected from a pool of applications using key criteria. They will prepare and pitch their companies and their innovations in a Shark Tank-like setting.

Once the pitches have been made, established aftermarket suppliers will network with the startups in a special session

“The MEMA Aftermarket Startup Challenge will enable established aftermarket companies to learn about creative and unique technologies,” said Chris Gardner, senior vice president of MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. “This event will generate opportunities to create business relationships with startups to ensure the traditional aftermarket is prepared for the technologies that will change vehicles and business.”

Applications for this year’s Startup Challenge are due by June 31. Information and application can be found at this link. The agenda for the Aftermarket Technology Conference can be found here.