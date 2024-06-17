Spicer ReadyShaft adds thousands of new part numbers

Dana Incorporated expanded its Spicer ReadyShaft driveshaft line, adding over 3,000 new part numbers. This brings the total number of active SKUs in the ReadyShaft program to over 13,000.

Each driveshaft is built to order using genuine Spicer components and comes with a two-year limited warranty. These driveshafts arrive painted, pre-greased, and ready for installation, shipped in custom cardboard tubing for added protection and shipping flexibility.

“We continue to expand the popular ReadyShaft line, and we know that Dana customers will be interested in learning about the addition of so many new SKUs,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing in global aftermarket for Dana.