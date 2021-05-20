Spectra Premium appoints two new team members

Spectra Premium has added two new team members.

Dominic Chretien and Pierre Letourneau have joined the company as part of the OEM Business Development team. Both individuals bring more than 20 years of experience in leading commercial and technical projects in the OEM transportation industry in North America as well as technical training and product development expertise.

Chretien is an engineer (B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, Université Laval) with extensive experience in selling OEM product solutions. He is based in North Carolina to accelerate the development in the U.S. territory.

Létourneau is an engineer (B.Sc. Mechanical Engineering, Université Laval) with extensive experience in selling OEM product solutions. He is based in Quebec to accelerate business development in Canada.

“It is a pleasure to count both Dominic and Pierre within our ranks to help develop new markets in North America,” said Simon Dumas, Vice-President OEM at Spectra Premium. “We are seeing an increased demand from OEMs for new projects that require our engineering and manufacturing expertise for heat transfer, metal forming and stamping. We welcome their experience and their help to take on new projects. As part of Spectra Premium’s OEM technical sales vision, these new business development positions will assist in developing new opportunities and managing customer accounts in North America.”