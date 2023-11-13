Specialty Products Company adds Brent Berman

Veteran automotive aftermarket executive Brent Berman has joined Specialty Products Company to oversee sales, marketing and other key functions for the company.

Specialty Products is a supplier of alignment tools, suspension components and oil/fuel system products.

Berman has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket and was most recently with First Brands Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brent as our new VP of sales and marketing,” said Ben Bigelow, president and CEO of Specialty Products Company. “Brent’s aftermarket experiences and deep technical expertise will help Specialty Products Company and all of its product lines advance into the future with key product development and technical training to connect more technicians and consumers to our brands.”