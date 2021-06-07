Solera aquires Omnitracs, DealerSocket & eDriving

Solera Holdings, Inc. has completed its acquisitions of Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving.

Omnitracs is a leading fleet management platform, DealerSocket is a best-in-class SaaS provider to the automotive industry and eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner for many of the world’s largest commercial fleets.

Solera’s expansion through these transactions is transformative for both customers and the industry. Customers around the world will benefit from lower complexity and reduced friction at all touchpoints in the vehicle lifecycle with fully-integrated, intelligent technology platforms. With operations in more than 90 countries, Solera continues to expand its position as the preeminent global data intelligence and technology leader, serving all constituents engaged in vehicle

lifecycle management.

“We are excited to continue transforming the industry with the additions of Omnitracs, DealerSocket and eDriving. These acquisitions enable Solera to further enhance our end-to-end vehicle lifecycle solutions for customers and bridge the gap between vehicle and driver performance on a global scale,” said Darko Dejanovic, Chief Executive Officer of Solera. “Solera is uniquely positioned to lead the industry through innovation, geographic expansion and

additional strategic acquisitions.”