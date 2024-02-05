SMP releases hundreds of new product numbers

Standard Motor Products announced 208 new part numbers, providing new coverage in 72 distinct product categories and 115 part numbers for 2022-2024 model-year vehicles.

The Standard’s Emission Control program introduced Vapor Canister Purge Pumps for popular General Motors SUVs like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and multiple EGR Tubes covering 6.2 million vehicles. Standard Gas Fuel Injection released new fuel injectors for GDI and MFI applications.

Standard added 13 new ABS sensors, several parking brake actuators, and brake pad wear sensors. All-new Qwik-Sensor TPMS Multipacks of 25 are now available with rubber or metal valve stems. The ADAS program has 17 new park assist cameras and 16 new park assist sensors.