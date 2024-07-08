SMP expands VVT program

Standard Motor Products (SMP) expanded its variable valve timing (VVT) program.

New Standard VVT Solenoids are now available for popular General Motors vehicles like the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and the 2020-19 Cadillac XT4, as well as the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross through 2022.

New VVT Sprockets are also available for many Subaru, Volvo and Volkswagen vehicles. Coverage includes the 2022-20 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023-14 Volvo XC60 and 2021-16 Volkswagen Jetta. Additionally, Oil Control Valves have been released for Hyundai, Kia and General Motors cars and SUVs and VVT Spool Filters are new for Honda vehicles like the 2019-15 CR-V and 2017-13 Accord.

“Standard is committed to expanding our already industry-leading VVT program to deliver the components that service providers are looking for,” said John Herc, vice president of vehicle control marketing at SMP. “Coverage isn’t the only important facet of our program, however. We’re equally committed to advanced engineering and manufacturing to deliver the best-performing and longest-lasting VVT components in the industry.”