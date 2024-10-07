SMP expands coil program

Standard Motor Products’ recently released Standard Coils add coverage for the 2021-2023 Ford F-150, 2023-20 Subaru Legacy and Outback and 2022-19 Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs.

Additional new coverage includes popular vehicles like the 2022-2024 Volkswagen Jetta and Taos, 2023-2024 Ford Super Duty trucks, and the 2015-2020 Alfa Romeo 4C. Currently, fifteen Blue Streak Ignition Coil Multipacks are available for popular vehicles, with additional applications in development.

“Our Ignition Coil program is the most comprehensive in the industry,” said John Herc, vice president of vehicle control marketing at SMP. “We’re dedicated to continuously expanding our coverage with Coils of the highest quality and best performance to meet the demands of professional technicians.”