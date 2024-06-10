SMP expands camshaft and crankshaft sensor program

Standard Motor Products has expanded its camshaft and crankshaft position sensor program to include late-model import and domestic vehicles.

Standard Cam and Crank Sensors feature advanced circuitry that resists electromagnetic interference, ensuring long-term accuracy. A high-strength neodymium magnet ensures the proper signal voltage is sent to the PCM, while an integrated analog-to-digital converter provides real-time information. Watertight connectors and sealed metal cases enhance durability by preventing moisture and oil intrusion.

Additionally, Standard Crank Sensors have protective sleeves to prevent wire chafing and short circuits. These sensors are rigorously tested for vibration, temperature extremes (-40°F to 257°F), and performance metrics such as timing, pulse width, and signal amplitude.

The program now includes nearly 1,000 SKUs, covering over 250 million vehicles. Blue Streak Cam and Crank Sensor Kits are also available, including all required sensors and high-temperature connectors for comprehensive maintenance solutions.